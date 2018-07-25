Foundry Partners LLC Sells 976 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,258,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,808,000 after purchasing an additional 176,652 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 243,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 157,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. JMP Securities set a $109.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BPMC opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,068.27% and a negative return on equity of 37.00%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

