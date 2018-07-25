Foundry Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Stock

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts opened at $281.01 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.41. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.68 and a 52-week high of $291.61.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 20.23%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 112.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.56.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.61, for a total transaction of $12,321,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,964 shares in the company, valued at $151,833,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $2,443,946.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,552.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,143. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.