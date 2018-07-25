Foundry Partners LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,828,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 98.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 166,574 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,961,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 245,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of CALM opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.62. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.00 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.