Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.12 Million

Analysts expect Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) to announce $51.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Foundation Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.80 million. Foundation Medicine reported sales of $35.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Medicine will report full-year sales of $229.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.64 million to $250.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $325.54 million per share, with estimates ranging from $283.20 million to $357.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Foundation Medicine.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.08. Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 299.63% and a negative net margin of 84.96%. The firm had revenue of $52.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMI shares. ValuEngine raised Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Foundation Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Pellini sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,936,324.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Cox sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $166,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,665,750. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Foundation Medicine by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Foundation Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Foundation Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Foundation Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Foundation Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMI opened at $136.80 on Wednesday. Foundation Medicine has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

