Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 19,502 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,502 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.20% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $237,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 79.0% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 17,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CLDT opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $74.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.