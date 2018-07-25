Foster & Motley Inc. Has $836,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.