Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (F)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,412,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,527,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,818,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962,611 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 32,722,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114,045 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 13,914.0% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,029,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,521 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,985,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,137 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.14 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Ford Motor opened at $10.57 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $41.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.