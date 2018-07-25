Forward Air (FWRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Forward Air updated its Q3 guidance to $0.77-0.81 EPS.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 129,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,508. Forward Air has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 2,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $139,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $374,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,906.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

