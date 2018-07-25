Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.73 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 2,328 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael L. Hance sold 4,669 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $283,221.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $1,279,195. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. 1,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,387. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

