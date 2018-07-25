Fortive Corp (FTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.14.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Fortive news, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $5,394,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,114,303.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,354,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,174,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,954,000 after purchasing an additional 161,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fortive by 32.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,165,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,607,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,640 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 14.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,162,000 after purchasing an additional 352,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 9.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,736,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortive traded up $1.32, reaching $78.73, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $81.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

