Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. 433,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Forescout Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $140,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $79,153.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,218 shares of company stock worth $1,464,282. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 67,800.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

