Ford Motor (F) Earns “Hold” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their hold rating on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2018 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.14 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.71.

Ford Motor traded down $0.39, hitting $10.18, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 777,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,019,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $41.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 5,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,412,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,907,527,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 73.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,818,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962,611 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 124.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 32,722,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $362,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114,045 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 13,914.0% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,029,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Ford Motor by 561.9% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,985,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

