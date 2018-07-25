Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Media stories about Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.6032506944166 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:FMX opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.57%. research analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

