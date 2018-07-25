FLIR Systems (FLIR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FLIR Systems enjoys a strong top-line growth, driven by impressive performance across most of its segments. In the past one year, FLIR Systems’ shares have outperformed compared to the industry's average. continues to benefit from its well-diversified business portfolio in terms of geographies, products and markets. Moreover, the company remains focused on restructuring its business by closing non-profitable facilities. the company has realigned six of its segments namely, OEM & Emerging Markets, Surveillance, Instruments, Security, Detection and Maritime into three units. Streamlining the operations is anticipated to augment the company’s agility, drive solid improvements in backlog, operating margin, net income, earnings per share. However, gross margins remain vulnerable to a host of factors, including product mix changes and manufacturing cost absorption.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FLIR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.75. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.91.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.84 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 22,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,209,885.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,187.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $678,106.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,938.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,470 shares of company stock worth $3,775,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 100,241 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

