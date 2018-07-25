FLIR Systems (FLIR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FLIR Systems enjoys a strong top-line growth, driven by impressive performance across most of its segments. In the past one year, FLIR Systems’ shares have outperformed compared to the industry's average. continues to benefit from its well-diversified business portfolio in terms of geographies, products and markets. Moreover, the company remains focused on restructuring its business by closing non-profitable facilities. However, gross margins remain vulnerable to a host of factors, including product mix changes and manufacturing cost absorption. Also, the company’s lead time for licensing the orders have increased, resulting in a lengthy order acceptance period, which is likely to hurt the top line. Moreover, as a major supplier of the U.S. government, FLIR Systems has to comply with various procurement rules and regulations which can adversely impact its profitability, going forward.”

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Drexel Hamilton cut shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.71.

FLIR Systems opened at $52.41 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.75. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.12 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $678,106.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,938.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 22,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,209,885.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,187.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,754. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 26,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.