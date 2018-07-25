FLIR Systems (FLIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. FLIR Systems updated its FY18 guidance to $2.17-2.22 EPS.

Shares of FLIR Systems traded up $5.00, hitting $57.41, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 253,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 22,368 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,209,885.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,187.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 12,532 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $678,106.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,938.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,470 shares of company stock worth $3,775,754 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, May 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

