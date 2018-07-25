FirstService (FSV) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $81.94 and last traded at $81.82, with a volume of 1392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get FirstService alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in FirstService by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FirstService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 173,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstService by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.