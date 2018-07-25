First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $355,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF opened at $55.43 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

