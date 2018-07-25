First National Financial (FN) PT Raised to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “c$29.19” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First National Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.64.

Shares of First National Financial opened at C$29.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$24.64 and a twelve month high of C$29.99.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59. First National Financial had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of C$256.70 million during the quarter.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages, as well as engages in the mortgage broker distribution channel operations.

