First National Financial (FN) PT Raised to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “c$29.19” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First National Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.64.
Shares of First National Financial opened at C$29.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$24.64 and a twelve month high of C$29.99.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages, as well as engages in the mortgage broker distribution channel operations.
Read More: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.