First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.86.

FR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,210. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $99.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.41%.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $2,906,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 725,580 shares in the company, valued at $23,428,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $494,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,240 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,822. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

