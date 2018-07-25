First Horizon National Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

First Horizon National has raised its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Horizon National has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon National to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.03” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

