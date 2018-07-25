First Horizon National Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.
First Horizon National has raised its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Horizon National has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon National to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.
Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.
About First Horizon National
First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
