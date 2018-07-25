First Financial (THFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million.

Shares of First Financial opened at $48.45 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $586.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.95. First Financial has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

THFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

