First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial opened at $16.40 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.95. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CEO T Michael Price sold 50,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $789,500.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

