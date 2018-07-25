First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $194,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 111,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 82,887 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $66.72.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.