First Busey (BUSE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $83.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.85 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. First Busey has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get First Busey alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on First Busey from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Busey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.