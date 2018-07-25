First Bancorp (FBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Merion Capital Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on First Bancorp from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 78.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

