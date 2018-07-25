First American Financial (FAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First American Financial opened at $54.10 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $46.14 and a twelve month high of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 27,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,423,113.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,673,990.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

