Financial Survey: NTT DATA Corp/ADR (NTDTY) vs. PDF Solutions (PDFS)

NTT DATA Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS: NTDTY) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NTT DATA Corp/ADR and PDF Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA Corp/ADR $19.12 billion 0.85 $523.55 million $0.51 22.78 PDF Solutions $101.87 million 3.42 -$1.33 million ($0.04) -272.50

NTT DATA Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT DATA Corp/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NTT DATA Corp/ADR has a beta of 3.85, meaning that its share price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NTT DATA Corp/ADR and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA Corp/ADR 2.76% 8.76% 3.44% PDF Solutions -2.23% -1.14% -1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NTT DATA Corp/ADR and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A PDF Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

PDF Solutions has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.83%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than NTT DATA Corp/ADR.

Dividends

NTT DATA Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PDF Solutions does not pay a dividend. NTT DATA Corp/ADR pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NTT DATA Corp/ADR beats PDF Solutions on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT DATA Corp/ADR

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, and Global. It offers business consulting services, such as business strategy, business process optimization, and organizational change management; and IT consulting services, including IT strategy and governance, information and knowledge management, and program management office consulting services. The company also provides architecture strategy and design, application development and system integration, quality assurance and testing, application management and outsourcing, legacy modernization, mobility, and online services; embedded and real-time systems; and application development technologies. In addition, it offers enterprise application services comprising SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft application services; and enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, business intelligence, and enterprise portal solutions. Further, the company provides business intelligence; analytics, predictive analytics, and data mining; enterprise performance management; big data; governance, risk, and compliance; information management; and data warehousing and data management services. Additionally, it offers infrastructure services, which include data center, IT security, application hosting, network, service desk support, contact center management, remote infrastructure management, and desktop services; and business process and infrastructure management outsourcing services. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. NTT DATA Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio ?char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

