Financial Review: Wave Life Sciences (WVE) and Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wave Life Sciences and Arcus Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arcus Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $55.20, indicating a potential upside of 43.01%. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.64%. Given Arcus Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcus Biosciences is more favorable than Wave Life Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wave Life Sciences and Arcus Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences $3.70 million 305.57 -$102.03 million ($3.85) -10.03 Arcus Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arcus Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wave Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Wave Life Sciences and Arcus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences -2,613.03% -76.93% -61.14% Arcus Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Wave Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Arcus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Wave Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wave Life Sciences beats Arcus Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. It focuses on proprietary programs in neurology in the central nervous system and neuromuscular system. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics and oligonucleotide therapeutics, as well as a collaboration agreement with Deep Genomics Inc. for identifying novel therapies. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

