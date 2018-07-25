Financial Contrast: Navigator (NVGS) vs. Seacor (CKH)

Navigator (NYSE: NVGS) and Seacor (NYSE:CKH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and Seacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator 1.09% 0.34% 0.18% Seacor 9.03% 1.61% 0.68%

Navigator has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacor has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Seacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Seacor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navigator and Seacor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $298.60 million 2.24 $5.31 million $0.16 75.31 Seacor $577.89 million 1.71 $61.64 million $1.29 42.16

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than Navigator. Seacor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navigator, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Navigator and Seacor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 1 3 0 2.75 Seacor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Navigator presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. Seacor has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.81%. Given Navigator’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Navigator is more favorable than Seacor.

Summary

Seacor beats Navigator on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc., a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets. This segment also operates carriers for the United States coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and owns and operates dry bulk carriers. In addition, the company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment provides terminal support and technical ship management services, as well as pure car/truck carrier, liner, and short-sea transportation services. Its Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment markets and operates river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; owns and operates multi-modal terminal facilities; and operates barge fleeting locations and transshipment terminal. The company's Witt O'Brien's segment provides resilience solutions for areas of critical infrastructure. The company also engages in lending and leasing activities; and agricultural commodity trading and logistics business; and provision of general aviation services. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

