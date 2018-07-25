Financial Comparison: Azure Power Global (AZRE) & Edison International (EIX)

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edison International and Azure Power Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $12.32 billion 1.75 $689.00 million $4.50 14.68 Azure Power Global $118.27 million 3.15 -$12.60 million ($0.65) -22.02

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edison International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Azure Power Global does not pay a dividend. Edison International pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Edison International has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Edison International and Azure Power Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 10 7 0 2.41 Azure Power Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Edison International presently has a consensus price target of $75.27, suggesting a potential upside of 13.94%. Azure Power Global has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.73%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Edison International.

Volatility and Risk

Edison International has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 4.38% 10.22% 2.77% Azure Power Global -10.64% -8.00% -1.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Azure Power Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Edison International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edison International beats Azure Power Global on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio capacity of approximately 1,871 megawatts. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

