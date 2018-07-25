Financial Analysis: Red Lion Hotels (RLH) vs. Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE: RLH) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Red Lion Hotels and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Lion Hotels 3.96% -0.63% -0.37% Sunstone Hotel Investors 10.28% 4.41% 2.83%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Red Lion Hotels and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Lion Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunstone Hotel Investors 1 7 3 0 2.18

Red Lion Hotels presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.53%. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus price target of $16.81, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. Given Red Lion Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Red Lion Hotels is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Red Lion Hotels does not pay a dividend. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Red Lion Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Red Lion Hotels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Red Lion Hotels has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Lion Hotels and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Lion Hotels $171.93 million 1.66 $580,000.00 N/A N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors $1.19 billion 3.14 $145.37 million $1.22 13.61

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Red Lion Hotels.

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Red Lion Hotels on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 1,061 franchised hotels, including a total of 65,200 rooms. The company was formerly known as WestCoast Hospitality Corporation and changed its name to Red Lion Hotels Corporation in September 2005. Red Lion Hotels Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of May 7, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

