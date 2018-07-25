Financial Analysis: Main Street Capital (MAIN) vs. McDonald’s (MCD)

Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. McDonald’s pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Main Street Capital pays out 95.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. McDonald’s pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Main Street Capital has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and McDonald’s has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

This table compares Main Street Capital and McDonald’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $205.74 million 11.38 $170.62 million $2.39 16.48 McDonald’s $22.82 billion 5.43 $5.19 billion $6.66 23.71

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Main Street Capital. Main Street Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McDonald’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and McDonald’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 81.24% 10.48% 6.21% McDonald’s 24.02% -167.80% 17.00%

Risk and Volatility

Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDonald’s has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Main Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of McDonald’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Main Street Capital and McDonald’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 McDonald’s 0 7 20 0 2.74

Main Street Capital currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.77%. McDonald’s has a consensus price target of $184.12, suggesting a potential upside of 16.58%. Given McDonald’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe McDonald’s is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Summary

McDonald’s beats Main Street Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It typically invests between $2 million and $75 million in equity and $5 million to $50 million in debt, revenue between $10 million and $150 million, enterprise value between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was incorporated on March 9, 2007 and is based at Houston, Texas.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

