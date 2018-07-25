Fidelity Southern (LION) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Sandler O’Neill Analysts

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) received a $26.00 target price from research analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of LION stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. Fidelity Southern has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $673.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $73.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. analysts forecast that Fidelity Southern will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Bockel sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $366,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 487 shares of company stock worth $11,989 over the last three months. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LION. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity Southern by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 41,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity Southern by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Southern by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,841,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,947,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Southern by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

