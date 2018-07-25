Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,987 ($52.77) and last traded at GBX 3,650 ($48.31), with a volume of 1391904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,455 ($45.73).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 4.22 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.11%.

FEVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($44.34) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,000 ($39.71) to GBX 4,000 ($52.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,030 ($40.11).

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,807 ($37.15) per share, with a total value of £252,630 ($334,387.82).

Fevertree Drinks plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, naturally light tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, naturally light ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, bitter lemon, lemonade, Sicilian lemonade, spring soda water, and premium cola.

