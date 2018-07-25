Ferro (FOE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferro updated its FY18 guidance to $1.55-1.60 EPS.

NYSE FOE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 307,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,284. Ferro has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

