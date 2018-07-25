Ferrari (RACE) Shares Gap Down to $140.00

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $147.50, but opened at $140.00. Ferrari shares last traded at $136.49, with a volume of 2595186 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Ferrari had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 79.32%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

