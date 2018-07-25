Fc Global Realty (FCRE) & Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Head to Head Survey

Fc Global Realty (NASDAQ: FCRE) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Rockwell Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty N/A -3,166.21% -168.58% Rockwell Medical -48.06% -76.49% -45.06%

0.6% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Rockwell Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $75.89 million 0.05 -$19.38 million N/A N/A Rockwell Medical $57.30 million 4.32 -$25.92 million ($0.51) -9.37

Fc Global Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fc Global Realty and Rockwell Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Medical 0 0 0 1 4.00

Rockwell Medical has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.13%. Given Rockwell Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Risk and Volatility

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rockwell Medical beats Fc Global Realty on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The company's target customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

