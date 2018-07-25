Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd (HIO) Stock Price

Headlines about Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd (NYSE:HIO) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd earned a news sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 46.8963752834412 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

HIO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 250,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,298. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $5.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It invests, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its net assets in high-yield securities and over 20% in common stock equivalents, including options, warrants and rights.

