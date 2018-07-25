Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.9102014950945 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

FOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B opened at $44.91 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

