Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust (BCF) Stock Price

News coverage about BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust (NYSE:BCF) has been trending positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4824973441156 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Real Asset Equity Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of energy, natural resources and basic materials companies and equity derivatives with exposure to companies in the energy, natural resources and basic materials industries.

