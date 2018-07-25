Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Major Shareholder Sells $128,002.00 in Stock

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) major shareholder Carol Farmer Waite sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $128,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carol Farmer Waite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

On Friday, July 13th, Carol Farmer Waite sold 1,805 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $53,933.40.

On Thursday, July 19th, Carol Farmer Waite sold 22,437 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $655,609.14.

Shares of Farmer Bros opened at $27.30 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $473.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.50. Farmer Bros Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $157.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros Co will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $38.50 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 255.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 11.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.