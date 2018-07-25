Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Major Shareholder Carol Farmer Waite Sells 1,805 Shares

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) major shareholder Carol Farmer Waite sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $53,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Carol Farmer Waite also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 5th, Carol Farmer Waite sold 4,100 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $128,002.00.
- On Thursday, July 19th, Carol Farmer Waite sold 22,437 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $655,609.14.
Farmer Bros opened at $27.30 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Farmer Bros Co has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $473.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,179,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 152,067 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 438,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,082,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,861 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FARM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $38.50 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
About Farmer Bros
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.
