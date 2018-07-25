Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Major Shareholder Carol Farmer Waite Sells 1,805 Shares

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) major shareholder Carol Farmer Waite sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $53,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carol Farmer Waite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 5th, Carol Farmer Waite sold 4,100 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $128,002.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Carol Farmer Waite sold 22,437 shares of Farmer Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $655,609.14.

Farmer Bros opened at $27.30 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Farmer Bros Co has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $473.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.40). Farmer Bros had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $157.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Farmer Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Farmer Bros Co will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,179,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 152,067 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 438,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,082,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,861 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FARM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $38.50 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

