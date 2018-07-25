Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 5,188,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,926,000 after buying an additional 438,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,116.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,186,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,961,000 after buying an additional 1,149,246 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 54,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 169,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $4,764,555.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $18,185,092.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 683,669 shares of company stock worth $25,335,295. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

Pfizer opened at $37.70 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.