Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Shares Bought by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 618.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 26,439 shares during the quarter. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock accounts for about 0.7% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $214.67 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $149.02 and a fifty-two week high of $216.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.30, for a total value of $2,875,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.27, for a total transaction of $100,449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,272,978 shares of company stock worth $3,105,468,751 over the last 90 days. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.12.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

