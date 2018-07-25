Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) PT Set at $225.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) received a $225.00 target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. ValuEngine raised Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.21.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $214.67 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $149.02 and a twelve month high of $216.20.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,458,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 389,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $67,970,894.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,272,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,468,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 47.8% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 372,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $72,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

