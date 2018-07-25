Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) CEO Sells $52,010,400.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $52,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 257,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $54,134,480.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 480,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.27, for a total value of $100,449,600.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.67, for a total value of $49,840,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 720,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.56, for a total value of $150,163,200.00.

On Friday, July 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 480,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $99,124,800.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $48,996,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 257,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $52,255,810.00.

On Friday, July 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 480,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total value of $95,385,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 452,600 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $87,967,336.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 493,615 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $96,585,647.05.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.50. The company had a trading volume of 58,403,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,176,662. The stock has a market cap of $612.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4,170.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,793,297,000 after buying an additional 5,107,163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 21,254.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after buying an additional 3,595,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1,559.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $477,822,000 after buying an additional 2,810,076 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wedbush set a $260.00 price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. OTR Global downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.12.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

