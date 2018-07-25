Extended Stay America (STAY) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13.
STAY traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,055. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.