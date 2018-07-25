Extended Stay America (STAY) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13.

STAY traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,055. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

STAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.35.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.