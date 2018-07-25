Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

EXPD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $175,732.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $500,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,669.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6,335.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,840,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,381 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,104,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,170 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,368,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,685 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,584,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

