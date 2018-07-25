Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Expeditors International of Washington earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.2942319799397 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Expeditors International of Washington opened at $73.89 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $175,732.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $500,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $393,669.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

